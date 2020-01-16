Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Short Interest Update

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 930,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,915,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,935,000 after acquiring an additional 325,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,593,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 839,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

