Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cody bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at $216,542.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

