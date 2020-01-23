Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE VPG opened at $35.27 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $479.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $119,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $545,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $9,892,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 197.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

