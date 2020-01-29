Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.45

Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $34.74. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 1,628 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $472.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $382,741.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,892,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

