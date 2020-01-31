Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,209,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 6,172,129 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

