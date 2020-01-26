Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.30. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 302,132 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

