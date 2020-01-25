Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Up 3.4%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 8,218,815 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,978,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?