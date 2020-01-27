Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 9,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

