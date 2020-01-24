Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $430.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

