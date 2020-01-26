Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares rose 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 169,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 226,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

VTGN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. William Blair cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

