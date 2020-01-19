Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73, 385,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 257,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

