Visterra Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 22nd (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra’s (NASDAQ:VIST) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 22nd. Visterra had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $92,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.25. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

VIST stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57. Visterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Boston Partners bought a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $5,067,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Visterra during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Visterra Company Profile

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

