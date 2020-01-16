Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. Also, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $317,072.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VST traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,435. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,165.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

