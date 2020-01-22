Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) vs. CLP (NYSE:CLPHY) Head to Head Analysis

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra Energy and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy 4.40% 5.01% 1.50% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vistra Energy and CLP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 CLP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vistra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.84%. Given Vistra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than CLP.

Dividends

Vistra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vistra Energy pays out -2,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLP pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Vistra Energy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Vistra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vistra Energy and CLP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy $9.14 billion 1.21 -$54.00 million ($0.02) -1,135.50 CLP $11.66 billion 2.30 $1.76 billion $0.68 15.59

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra Energy. Vistra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vistra Energy beats CLP on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.