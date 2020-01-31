Vistra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 37,072 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,267% compared to the average daily volume of 849 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Also, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $317,072.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,265,000 after buying an additional 2,234,669 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 2,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,688,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,123,000 after buying an additional 110,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,642,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

