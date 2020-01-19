Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €32.00 by UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIV. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.36 ($36.47).

EPA VIV opened at €25.21 ($29.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.40 and its 200-day moving average is €25.10. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

