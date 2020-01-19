Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.84

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.84 and traded as high as $28.04. Vivendi shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 1,684 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow