Vivendi’s (VIVEF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

