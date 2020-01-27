Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $1.14 on Monday. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

