Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell Sells 55,388 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) CFO Dana C. Russell sold 55,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $498,492.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,497. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 10.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

