VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of VIVO Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VVCIF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. VIVO Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

