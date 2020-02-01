Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 13,920 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00.

CRNX stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

