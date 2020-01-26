VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.11. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,920 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,669 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $150.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.86. VMware has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

