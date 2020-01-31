VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

NYSE:VMW opened at $151.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33. VMware has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of VMware by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 61,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

