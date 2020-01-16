Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer Sells 6,271 Shares

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VCRA opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $629.72 million, a PE ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 572.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

