Vocera Communications Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VCRA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Vocera Communications in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCRA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

VCRA opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.29.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $150,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 49.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: Risk Tolerance