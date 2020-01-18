Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCRA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 270,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.78 million, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 48.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

