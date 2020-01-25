Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.85.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 284,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,388. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

