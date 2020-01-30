Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS VCMMF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Vocus Group has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

