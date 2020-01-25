VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Up 1.1%

VODACOM GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54, 24,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 70,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

VODACOM GRP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

