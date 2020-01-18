Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 193.18 ($2.54).

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 154.38 ($2.03). 49,367,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

