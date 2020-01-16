Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.12.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 168,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,375. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

