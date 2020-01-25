Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 4,356,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com