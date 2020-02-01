VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) vs. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Critical Survey

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOESTALPINE AG/ADR $15.70 billion 0.27 $507.78 million $0.54 8.96 EXPERIAN PLC/ADR $4.86 billion 6.65 $695.00 million $0.97 36.68

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOESTALPINE AG/ADR. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EXPERIAN PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 2 2 0 0 1.50 EXPERIAN PLC/ADR 0 5 2 0 2.29

Profitability

This table compares VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOESTALPINE AG/ADR 1.87% 3.79% 1.60% EXPERIAN PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR beats VOESTALPINE AG/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings. It serves the automotive, white/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod wires, drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for railway sector. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. voestalpine AG is based in Linz, Austria.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers. The company also provides software and analytics solutions that help clients in lending, as well as detecting and minimizing frauds, and complying with legal requirements. In addition, it offers marketing services, which include data management and analytics that enable businesses to plan, build, and deliver their marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides online financial education and debt resolution services that help people to understand and manage their financial position, while protecting themselves from fraud and identity theft. Additionally, it engages in the development of intellectual property; and provision of administrative services. Experian plc serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, healthcare, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as rest of the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.