VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Company Profile

