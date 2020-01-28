Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €216.00 ($251.16) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.20 ($226.98).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €170.82 ($198.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €179.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €164.31. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

