Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €194.20 ($225.81).

VOW3 stock opened at €176.58 ($205.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €179.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €163.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

