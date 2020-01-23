Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volution Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.67 ($2.78).

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 235.72 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.01 million and a PE ratio of 25.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.53. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

