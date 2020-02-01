VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.04. 42,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,745. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

