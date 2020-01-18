Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 161.40.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 135 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a SEK 126 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of VOLV.B traded up SEK 2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching SEK 159.45. 5,008,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 144.41.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

