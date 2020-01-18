Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 135 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a SEK 135 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 161.40.

STO VOLV.B traded up SEK 2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching SEK 159.45. 4,075,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 153.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 144.35.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

