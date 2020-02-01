Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 190 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a SEK 126 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 162.40.

Shares of VOLV.B stock traded up SEK 1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting SEK 165.30. 7,869,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of SEK 156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 145.11. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

