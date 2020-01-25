Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €44.65 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.99 ($62.77).

VNA traded up €0.54 ($0.63) on Friday, reaching €51.22 ($59.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 12-month high of €50.30 ($58.49).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

