Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €62.10 ($72.21) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.11 ($62.92).

Vonovia stock opened at €50.14 ($58.30) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €41.54 ($48.30) and a 12 month high of €50.30 ($58.49). The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

