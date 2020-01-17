Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 2,933.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio