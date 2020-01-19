Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.32 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

