Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10,306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,610,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,572 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,674,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,574,000 after acquiring an additional 933,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $16,717,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.26. 81,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,917. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices