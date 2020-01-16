Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) Receives €41.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.33 ($48.06).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOS. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of VOS stock opened at €40.85 ($47.50) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.44. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 1 year high of €44.85 ($52.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

