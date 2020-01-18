Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €41.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.83 ($47.48).

Shares of ETR:VOS traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading on Friday, reaching €41.35 ($48.08). The stock had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The stock has a market cap of $726.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.55. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a fifty-two week high of €44.85 ($52.15).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

