VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VOXX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,082. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

